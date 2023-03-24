23,288 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

VICI opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

