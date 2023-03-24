2,331 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,159 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

