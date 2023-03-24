2,492 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $132.72 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

