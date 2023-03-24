2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

