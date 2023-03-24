2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.30% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

