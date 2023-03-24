336 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $701.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

