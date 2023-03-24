4,268 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Comerica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Trading Down 8.6 %

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

