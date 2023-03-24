4,400 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.9 %

WST opened at $331.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

