5,192 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Capri by 5.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 12.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Capri by 87.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.42 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

