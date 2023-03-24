5,925 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 30.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1 %

HOLX opened at $78.53 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Profile



Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.



