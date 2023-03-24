6,690 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Kadant accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Kadant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kadant by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kadant by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $198.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

