847 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

