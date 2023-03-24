8,953 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Down 0.3 %

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

