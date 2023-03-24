89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. Approximately 1,722,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,000 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Trading Up 23.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.