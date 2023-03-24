89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. Approximately 1,722,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,000 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Trading Up 23.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.