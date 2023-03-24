92,587 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Price Performance

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.