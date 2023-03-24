9,416 Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

