abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Insider Mark Little Buys 5,091 Shares of Stock

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) insider Mark Little acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £16,443.93 ($20,193.95).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at GBX 324 ($3.98) on Friday. abrdn Equity Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 332.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Equity Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. abrdn Equity Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,214.29%.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

