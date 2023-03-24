abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Mike O’Brien Buys 47,480 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Mike O’Brien purchased 47,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($123,029.35).

abrdn Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.66. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -772.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About abrdn

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABDN. HSBC lowered abrdn to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.20).

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.