abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Mike O’Brien Buys 47,480 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Mike O’Brien purchased 47,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($123,029.35).
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.66. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -772.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,555.56%.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
