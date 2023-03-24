Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $21,050,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Acacia Research by 1,418.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.