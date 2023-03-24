Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Trading Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $274.61 and last traded at $272.27. Approximately 2,113,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,289,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.27.

The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

