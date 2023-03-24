Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 243 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

MAA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

