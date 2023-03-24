Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clean Harbors by 219.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $132.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $140.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock worth $2,083,323. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

