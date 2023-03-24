Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

