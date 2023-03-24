Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.