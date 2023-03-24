Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $272.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.87. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

