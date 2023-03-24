Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

