Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 573 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 573 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

