Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LNT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

