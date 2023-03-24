Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $134.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

