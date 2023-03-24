Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

