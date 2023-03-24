Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

