Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

