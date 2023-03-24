Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Advent Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.02. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 516,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 318,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

