ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Amit Tauman Buys 1,057,576 Shares of Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) insider Amit Tauman bought 1,057,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £349,000.08 ($428,589.07).
ADVFN Stock Performance
Shares of AFN opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.49. ADVFN Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.50 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.43.
ADVFN Company Profile
Featured Articles
