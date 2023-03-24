ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Amit Tauman Buys 1,057,576 Shares of Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) insider Amit Tauman bought 1,057,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £349,000.08 ($428,589.07).

ADVFN Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.49. ADVFN Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.50 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

