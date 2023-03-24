Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 14,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANYYY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($143.01) to €148.00 ($159.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

