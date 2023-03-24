Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Up 1.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.95.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

