Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.53 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.



