Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.