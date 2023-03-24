Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,863 shares of company stock valued at $257,047,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

