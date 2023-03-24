Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,712 shares of company stock worth $626,035 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.