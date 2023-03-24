Alarum Technologies (ALAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR opened at $1.60 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

