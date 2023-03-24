Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 185818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Specifically, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802. 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Alector Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $493.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.