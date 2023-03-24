Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -134.38%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.