Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.30 and last traded at C$24.51, with a volume of 63325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.57.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory bought 2,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

