Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,256 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

