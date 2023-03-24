Allworth Financial LP Acquires 144 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.