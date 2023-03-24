Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,291 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.