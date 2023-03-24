Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,291 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

