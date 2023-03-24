Allworth Financial LP Acquires 482 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.