Allworth Financial LP Acquires 657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

TSM opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

